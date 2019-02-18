Bartronics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in December 2018 up 8.07% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2018 up 29.65% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2018 up 140.09% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2017.

Bartronics shares closed at 5.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.24% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.