Bartronics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in December 2018 up 8.07% from Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2018 up 29.65% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2018 up 140.09% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2017.
Bartronics shares closed at 5.00 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.24% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bartronics India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.72
|20.74
|17.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.72
|20.74
|17.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.88
|6.87
|2.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.02
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|2.20
|1.96
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.39
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.97
|31.68
|9.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-21.41
|2.45
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-8.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|-21.37
|-5.70
|Interest
|13.10
|13.07
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.71
|-34.43
|-18.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.71
|-34.43
|-18.80
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.56
|-34.26
|-17.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.56
|-34.26
|-17.86
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|-3.77
|-5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|-3.77
|-5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|-3.77
|-5.25
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|-3.77
|-5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited