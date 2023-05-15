English
    Banswara Syntex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.97 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.97 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 367.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2023 up 43.03% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2023 up 15.47% from Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2022.

    Banswara Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2022.

    Banswara Syntex shares closed at 161.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.52% returns over the last 6 months and 43.82% over the last 12 months.

    Banswara Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.98363.22361.34
    Other Operating Income6.994.636.04
    Total Income From Operations368.97367.85367.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.18161.95172.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.06-10.13-5.08
    Power & Fuel----46.72
    Employees Cost78.0968.4662.68
    Depreciation10.2310.239.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.9593.9047.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4743.4532.85
    Other Income5.144.685.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6148.1338.46
    Interest7.708.676.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.9139.4631.91
    Exceptional Items--0.240.07
    P/L Before Tax37.9139.7031.98
    Tax10.0910.2612.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8229.4419.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8229.4419.45
    Equity Share Capital17.1217.1217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.138.6011.36
    Diluted EPS8.138.6011.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.138.6011.36
    Diluted EPS8.138.6011.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

