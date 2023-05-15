Banswara Syntex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.97 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.97 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 367.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2023 up 43.03% from Rs. 19.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2023 up 15.47% from Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2022.

Banswara Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2022.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 161.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.52% returns over the last 6 months and 43.82% over the last 12 months.