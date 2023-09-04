English
    Balaji Amines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.23 crore, down 34.5% Y-o-Y

    September 04, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.23 crore in June 2023 down 34.5% from Rs. 514.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2023 down 62.81% from Rs. 92.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.89 crore in June 2023 down 57.83% from Rs. 132.55 crore in June 2022.

    Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.60 in June 2022.

    Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,226.80 on September 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.23347.01514.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.23347.01514.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.69174.99330.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.3926.74-52.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4216.6124.85
    Depreciation8.117.837.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.9173.2981.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4947.55122.53
    Other Income4.293.932.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7851.48125.15
    Interest0.430.491.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.3551.00124.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.3551.00124.14
    Tax12.8913.2731.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.4737.7392.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.4737.7392.67
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6411.5928.60
    Diluted EPS10.6411.5928.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6411.5928.60
    Diluted EPS10.6411.5928.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 09:00 am

