Balaji Amines Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.23 crore, down 34.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.23 crore in June 2023 down 34.5% from Rs. 514.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2023 down 62.81% from Rs. 92.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.89 crore in June 2023 down 57.83% from Rs. 132.55 crore in June 2022.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.60 in June 2022.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,226.80 on September 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.