Bajaj Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.41 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 98.41 crore in December 2022 up 2.97% from Rs. 95.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,285.65 crore in December 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 1,040.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 79.01 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 115.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 93.50 in December 2021.
|Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,905.00 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.41
|187.60
|95.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.41
|187.60
|95.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.66
|1.52
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|1.38
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.33
|12.53
|11.20
|Depreciation
|8.47
|8.45
|8.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.52
|21.09
|17.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.12
|142.63
|56.02
|Other Income
|17.62
|13.39
|14.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.74
|156.02
|70.58
|Interest
|0.69
|0.67
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.05
|155.35
|69.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.05
|155.35
|69.80
|Tax
|17.48
|19.80
|17.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.57
|135.55
|52.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.57
|135.55
|52.59
|Minority Interest
|-1.47
|-93.12
|-1.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1,234.55
|1,200.36
|989.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,285.65
|1,242.79
|1,040.16
|Equity Share Capital
|111.29
|111.29
|111.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|115.50
|111.70
|93.50
|Diluted EPS
|115.50
|111.70
|93.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|115.50
|12.18
|4.73
|Diluted EPS
|115.50
|111.70
|93.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
