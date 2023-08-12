English
    Avance Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 89.69% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avance Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in June 2023 down 89.69% from Rs. 24.80 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 49.05% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 48.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.
    Avance Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.Avance Tech shares closed at 1.23 on August 10, 2023 (BSE)
    Avance Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.560.5824.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.560.5824.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.290.4930.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----5.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.030.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.030.35
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.030.35
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.030.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.030.35
    Tax--0.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.18-0.070.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.18-0.070.35
    Equity Share Capital198.19198.19198.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

