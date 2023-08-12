Avance Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 89.69% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.56 0.58 24.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.56 0.58 24.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.29 0.49 30.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -5.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.03 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.03 0.35 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.03 0.35 Interest 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.03 0.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.03 0.35 Tax -- 0.10 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 -0.07 0.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 -0.07 0.35 Equity Share Capital 198.19 198.19 198.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02 Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02 Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited