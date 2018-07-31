Auto Corp Goa standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 125.78 crore

Automobile Corporation of Goa has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 125.78 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.46 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 2.27 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 118.71 crore and net profit was Rs 5.85 crore, and other income Rs 1.07 crore.
Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 897.20 on July 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.48% over the last 12 months.
Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
123.51
108.53
117.64
Other Operating Income
2.27
3.50
1.07
Total Income From Operations
125.78
112.02
118.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
81.85
74.18
87.42
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-0.83
-0.18
-7.80
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
12.10
11.11
8.97
Depreciation
1.36
1.33
1.32
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
23.82
23.15
21.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
7.49
2.43
7.04
Other Income
2.73
2.34
1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
10.22
4.78
8.99
Interest
0.04
0.24
0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
10.18
4.54
8.93
Exceptional Items
--
-1.35
--
P/L Before Tax
10.18
3.19
8.93
Tax
3.72
1.63
3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
6.46
1.56
5.85
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
6.46
1.56
5.85
Equity Share Capital
6.42
6.42
6.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.06
2.44
9.11
Diluted EPS
10.06
2.44
9.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
10.06
2.44
9.11
Diluted EPS
10.06
2.44
9.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)