Auto Corp Goa standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 125.78 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 123.51 108.53 117.64 Other Operating Income 2.27 3.50 1.07 Total Income From Operations 125.78 112.02 118.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 81.85 74.18 87.42 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.83 -0.18 -7.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.10 11.11 8.97 Depreciation 1.36 1.33 1.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.82 23.15 21.75 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.49 2.43 7.04 Other Income 2.73 2.34 1.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.22 4.78 8.99 Interest 0.04 0.24 0.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.18 4.54 8.93 Exceptional Items -- -1.35 -- P/L Before Tax 10.18 3.19 8.93 Tax 3.72 1.63 3.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.46 1.56 5.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.46 1.56 5.85 Equity Share Capital 6.42 6.42 6.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.06 2.44 9.11 Diluted EPS 10.06 2.44 9.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.06 2.44 9.11 Diluted EPS 10.06 2.44 9.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited