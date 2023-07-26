English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurionpro Solut Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore, up 62.99% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurionpro Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore in June 2023 up 62.99% from Rs. 83.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2023 up 41.88% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

    Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in June 2022.

    Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 1,026.50 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 175.46% returns over the last 6 months and 264.78% over the last 12 months.

    Aurionpro Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.69134.0483.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.69134.0483.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.383.24-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3738.9930.92
    Depreciation3.663.652.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.0067.6742.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2820.498.39
    Other Income1.041.300.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3321.798.88
    Interest2.632.601.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6919.207.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6919.207.59
    Tax2.284.701.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.4214.495.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.4214.495.82
    Equity Share Capital22.8022.8022.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.256.362.55
    Diluted EPS3.186.362.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.256.362.55
    Diluted EPS3.186.362.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aurionpro Solut #aurionPro Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!