Aurionpro Solut Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore, up 62.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore in June 2023 up 62.99% from Rs. 83.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2023 up 27.37% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2023 up 41.88% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

Aurionpro Solut EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in June 2022.

Aurionpro Solut shares closed at 1,026.50 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 175.46% returns over the last 6 months and 264.78% over the last 12 months.