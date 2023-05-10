ATV Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore, up 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore in March 2023 up 41.6% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 38.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 up 337.74% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

ATV Projects shares closed at 7.69 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.