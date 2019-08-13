ATV Projects Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore in June 2019 up 19.54% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 up 74.74% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2019 up 79.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

ATV Projects shares closed at 3.90 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.10% returns over the last 6 months and -62.03% over the last 12 months.