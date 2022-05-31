Atul Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 11.26% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 90.12% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.
Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.
|Atul Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.84
|102.84
|91.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.84
|102.84
|91.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.19
|78.40
|74.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|-0.49
|1.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.51
|12.79
|10.29
|Depreciation
|3.09
|3.19
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.90
|18.00
|9.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-9.05
|-7.06
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.41
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.59
|-8.64
|-6.67
|Interest
|3.38
|2.92
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.97
|-11.56
|-6.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.97
|-11.56
|-6.84
|Tax
|-1.24
|-2.75
|-1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.73
|-8.81
|-5.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.73
|-8.81
|-5.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.73
|-8.81
|-5.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|10.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-4.02
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-4.02
|-2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-4.02
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-4.02
|-2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited