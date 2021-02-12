Atul Auto Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.71 crore, down 47.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.71 crore in December 2020 down 47.25% from Rs. 192.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 down 93.76% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2020 down 88.55% from Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2019.

Atul Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.13 in December 2019.

Atul Auto shares closed at 186.10 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -22.31% over the last 12 months.