Atlas Jewellery Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 38.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 38.94% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 down 302.93% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 292.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 35.85 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -35.64% returns over the last 6 months and -39.90% over the last 12 months.