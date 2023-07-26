Asit C Mehta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.30 9.21 6.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.30 9.21 6.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.71 3.10 3.01 Depreciation 0.39 0.39 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.70 5.99 4.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.51 -0.27 -1.63 Other Income 0.77 0.72 0.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 0.44 -0.66 Interest 2.75 2.86 2.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.49 -2.42 -3.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01 P/L Before Tax -4.49 -2.42 -3.02 Tax -0.10 -1.03 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.38 -1.39 -3.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.38 -1.39 -3.06 Minority Interest 0.23 0.02 0.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.16 -1.38 -2.80 Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.85 -0.21 -6.31 Diluted EPS -8.85 -0.21 -6.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.85 -0.21 -6.31 Diluted EPS -8.85 -0.21 -6.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited