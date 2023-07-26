English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asit C Mehta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in June 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2023 down 48.74% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2023 down 713.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.Asit C Mehta shares closed at 129.10 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.
    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.309.216.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.309.216.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.713.103.01
    Depreciation0.390.390.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.705.994.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-0.27-1.63
    Other Income0.770.720.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.740.44-0.66
    Interest2.752.862.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.49-2.42-3.01
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-4.49-2.42-3.02
    Tax-0.10-1.030.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.38-1.39-3.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.38-1.39-3.06
    Minority Interest0.230.020.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.16-1.38-2.80
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.85-0.21-6.31
    Diluted EPS-8.85-0.21-6.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.85-0.21-6.31
    Diluted EPS-8.85-0.21-6.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asit C Mehta #Asit C Mehta Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!