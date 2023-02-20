English
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ''Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading'' with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    Asahi Songwon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, down 40.12% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore in December 2022 down 40.12% from Rs. 96.06 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2022 down 229.47% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 115.97% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2021.Asahi Songwon shares closed at 223.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.99% returns over the last 6 months and -14.25% over the last 12 months.
    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.5382.4296.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.5382.4296.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.1753.8182.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.66-3.45-26.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.572.902.90
    Depreciation2.472.472.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3919.8227.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.136.696.82
    Other Income0.160.070.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.976.767.17
    Interest2.362.270.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.334.496.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.334.496.32
    Tax-0.631.151.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.703.334.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.703.334.40
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.832.793.66
    Diluted EPS-4.832.793.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.832.793.66
    Diluted EPS-4.832.793.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am