Asahi Songwon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, down 40.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore in December 2022 down 40.12% from Rs. 96.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2022 down 229.47% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 115.97% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2021.
|Asahi Songwon shares closed at 223.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.99% returns over the last 6 months and -14.25% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.53
|82.42
|96.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.53
|82.42
|96.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.17
|53.81
|82.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.66
|-3.45
|-26.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.57
|2.90
|2.90
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.47
|2.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.39
|19.82
|27.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.13
|6.69
|6.82
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.07
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|6.76
|7.17
|Interest
|2.36
|2.27
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.33
|4.49
|6.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.33
|4.49
|6.32
|Tax
|-0.63
|1.15
|1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.70
|3.33
|4.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.70
|3.33
|4.40
|Equity Share Capital
|11.79
|11.79
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|2.79
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|2.79
|3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|2.79
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|2.79
|3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited