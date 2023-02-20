Asahi Songwon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.53 crore, down 40.12% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 57.53 82.42 96.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 57.53 82.42 96.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 32.17 53.81 82.19 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 0.18 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.66 -3.45 -26.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.57 2.90 2.90 Depreciation 2.47 2.47 2.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.39 19.82 27.93 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.13 6.69 6.82 Other Income 0.16 0.07 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.97 6.76 7.17 Interest 2.36 2.27 0.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.33 4.49 6.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.33 4.49 6.32 Tax -0.63 1.15 1.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.70 3.33 4.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.70 3.33 4.40 Equity Share Capital 11.79 11.79 12.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.83 2.79 3.66 Diluted EPS -4.83 2.79 3.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.83 2.79 3.66 Diluted EPS -4.83 2.79 3.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited