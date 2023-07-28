Arvind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,853.27 crore, down 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,853.27 crore in June 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 2,352.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.87 crore in June 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 98.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.19 crore in June 2023 down 15.93% from Rs. 228.61 crore in June 2022.

Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

Arvind shares closed at 126.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 37.99% over the last 12 months.