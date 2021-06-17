MARKET NEWS

Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2021 up 6.99% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 down 30.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 6.94% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020.

Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 125.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)

Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.8519.94
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations8.8519.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.2710.86
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.223.39
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost1.741.53
Depreciation0.620.59
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses1.011.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.432.02
Other Income0.290.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.722.15
Interest0.090.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.632.04
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax0.632.04
Tax0.190.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.431.53
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.431.53
Equity Share Capital11.0211.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.391.39
Diluted EPS0.391.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.391.39
Diluted EPS0.391.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:33 pm

