Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2021 up 6.99% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 down 30.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 6.94% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020.

Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 125.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)