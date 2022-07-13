Artson Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y
July 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 38.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 down 981.18% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 145.86% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.
Artson Engg shares closed at 77.35 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 12 months.
|Artson Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.40
|46.56
|38.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.40
|46.56
|38.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.30
|21.64
|14.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.04
|1.65
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.32
|3.66
|3.23
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.24
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.53
|18.97
|18.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|0.38
|2.88
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.19
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|0.58
|3.34
|Interest
|2.45
|2.43
|2.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.40
|-1.85
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.40
|-1.85
|0.76
|Tax
|0.50
|0.11
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.89
|-1.96
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.89
|-1.96
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.53
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.53
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.53
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.53
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited