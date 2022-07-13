Artson Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 38.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 down 981.18% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 145.86% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 77.35 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 12 months.