Artemis Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, up 129.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in June 2023 up 129.02% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 up 129.96% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2023 up 425.93% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

Artemis Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 19.12 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.27% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.