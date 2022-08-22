Artefact Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 39.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in June 2022 down 39.52% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 6.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Artefact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Artefact shares closed at 58.15 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 33.68% over the last 12 months.