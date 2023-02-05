English
    Arihant Super Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore, down 63.93% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore in December 2022 down 63.93% from Rs. 44.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.86% from Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

    Arihant Superstructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8921.8244.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8921.8244.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5313.1615.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.54-3.259.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.931.711.22
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.714.193.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.165.9314.37
    Other Income1.631.540.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.797.4715.15
    Interest2.180.490.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.616.9714.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.616.9714.84
    Tax-2.370.951.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.986.0213.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.986.0213.65
    Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.463.32
    Diluted EPS1.701.463.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.463.32
    Diluted EPS1.701.463.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
