Arihant Super Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore, down 63.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore in December 2022 down 63.93% from Rs. 44.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.86% from Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2021.

Read More