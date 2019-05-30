Arcotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.54 crore, down 75.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.54 crore in March 2019 down 75.94% from Rs. 218.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2019 down 116.82% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2019 down 1191.21% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2018.

Arcotech shares closed at 4.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.67% returns over the last 6 months and -82.67% over the last 12 months.