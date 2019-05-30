Arcotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.54 crore, down 75.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.54 crore in March 2019 down 75.94% from Rs. 218.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2019 down 116.82% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2019 down 1191.21% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2018.
Arcotech shares closed at 4.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.67% returns over the last 6 months and -82.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arcotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.54
|117.24
|218.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.54
|117.24
|218.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.41
|193.12
|196.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.69
|-24.72
|18.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.70
|2.32
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.72
|2.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.85
|8.26
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.39
|-63.84
|-4.74
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.54
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.65
|-63.29
|-4.44
|Interest
|16.03
|12.41
|22.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.68
|-75.71
|-26.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.68
|-75.71
|-26.74
|Tax
|-16.21
|-26.10
|-11.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.47
|-49.61
|-15.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.47
|-49.61
|-15.44
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-4.72
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-4.72
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-4.72
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-4.72
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited