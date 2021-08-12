Arcotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore, up 1302484% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore in June 2021 up 1302484% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2021 down 27.12% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021 down 235.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Arcotech shares closed at 1.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)