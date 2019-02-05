Aptus Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 89.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2018 down 89.19% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 130.66% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Aptus Ind shares closed at 0.85 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)