    Apollo Tyres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,413.26 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,413.26 crore in June 2023 down 0.52% from Rs. 4,436.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.65 crore in June 2023 up 190.06% from Rs. 104.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 815.28 crore in June 2023 up 78.14% from Rs. 457.67 crore in June 2022.

    Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    Apollo Tyres shares closed at 438.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.83% returns over the last 6 months and 91.84% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Tyres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,413.264,366.234,436.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,413.264,366.234,436.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,425.382,450.832,988.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods244.05239.79246.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.4742.24-113.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost278.18267.82260.37
    Depreciation226.04242.14215.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses679.43669.18625.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax560.66454.25213.29
    Other Income28.5817.1828.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax589.24471.43242.15
    Interest109.89118.29105.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax479.35353.14136.35
    Exceptional Items-13.20----
    P/L Before Tax466.15353.14136.35
    Tax163.5097.1132.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.65256.03104.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period302.65256.03104.34
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.774.031.64
    Diluted EPS4.774.031.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.774.031.64
    Diluted EPS4.774.031.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

