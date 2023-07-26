Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.33 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.33 crore in June 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 218.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in June 2023 up 57.77% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.34 crore in June 2023 up 31.13% from Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2022.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 744.20 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 52.06% over the last 12 months.