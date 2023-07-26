English
    Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.33 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.33 crore in June 2023 up 18.93% from Rs. 218.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in June 2023 up 57.77% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.34 crore in June 2023 up 31.13% from Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2022.

    Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2022.

    Apollo Pipes shares closed at 744.20 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.77% returns over the last 6 months and 52.06% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.33251.94218.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.33251.94218.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.50173.87187.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.971.541.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.045.54-22.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2112.3911.99
    Depreciation6.657.566.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5329.1621.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5121.8713.64
    Other Income1.180.720.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6922.5914.46
    Interest1.522.442.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1720.1512.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1720.1512.30
    Tax5.255.123.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9215.038.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9215.038.83
    Equity Share Capital39.3339.3339.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.543.822.24
    Diluted EPS3.483.822.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.543.822.24
    Diluted EPS3.483.822.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

