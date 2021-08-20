MARKET NEWS

Aplab Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, up 29.35% Y-o-Y

August 20, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in June 2021 up 29.35% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021 down 76.59% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 down 65.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Aplab
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations9.1020.387.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.1020.387.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.3410.222.35
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.593.452.00
Depreciation0.100.100.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.925.181.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.151.440.70
Other Income0.051.160.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.202.600.75
Interest1.551.491.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.351.11-0.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.351.11-0.77
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.351.11-0.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.351.11-0.77
Equity Share Capital10.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.373.53-1.51
Diluted EPS-2.373.53-1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.373.53-1.51
Diluted EPS-2.373.53-1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Aplab #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:33 am

