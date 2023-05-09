English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,809.34 crore, up 35.05% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,809.34 crore in March 2023 up 35.05% from Rs. 2,820.71 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.82 crore in March 2023 up 208.77% from Rs. 76.05 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.96 crore in March 2023 up 143.13% from Rs. 169.85 crore in March 2022.
    Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 61.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.87 in March 2022.Apar Ind shares closed at 3,055.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.23% returns over the last 6 months and 382.74% over the last 12 months.
    Apar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,778.363,601.752,820.71
    Other Operating Income30.9825.48--
    Total Income From Operations3,809.343,627.232,820.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,710.432,673.002,052.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.3118.4945.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.44-17.42103.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.1347.8840.53
    Depreciation24.1722.9821.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses600.26583.55418.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax376.60298.75138.41
    Other Income12.194.749.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax388.79303.49148.07
    Interest74.4689.4744.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax314.33214.02103.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax314.33214.02103.86
    Tax79.5156.1627.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities234.82157.8676.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period234.82157.8676.05
    Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.3641.2519.87
    Diluted EPS61.3641.2519.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.3641.2519.87
    Diluted EPS61.3641.2519.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Apar Ind #Apar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm