Apar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,809.34 crore, up 35.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,809.34 crore in March 2023 up 35.05% from Rs. 2,820.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.82 crore in March 2023 up 208.77% from Rs. 76.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.96 crore in March 2023 up 143.13% from Rs. 169.85 crore in March 2022.
Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 61.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.87 in March 2022.
|Apar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,778.36
|3,601.75
|2,820.71
|Other Operating Income
|30.98
|25.48
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,809.34
|3,627.23
|2,820.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,710.43
|2,673.00
|2,052.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.31
|18.49
|45.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.44
|-17.42
|103.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.13
|47.88
|40.53
|Depreciation
|24.17
|22.98
|21.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|600.26
|583.55
|418.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|376.60
|298.75
|138.41
|Other Income
|12.19
|4.74
|9.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|388.79
|303.49
|148.07
|Interest
|74.46
|89.47
|44.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|314.33
|214.02
|103.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|314.33
|214.02
|103.86
|Tax
|79.51
|56.16
|27.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|234.82
|157.86
|76.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|234.82
|157.86
|76.05
|Equity Share Capital
|38.27
|38.27
|38.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|61.36
|41.25
|19.87
|Diluted EPS
|61.36
|41.25
|19.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|61.36
|41.25
|19.87
|Diluted EPS
|61.36
|41.25
|19.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited