Apar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,809.34 crore, up 35.05% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,778.36 3,601.75 2,820.71 Other Operating Income 30.98 25.48 -- Total Income From Operations 3,809.34 3,627.23 2,820.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,710.43 2,673.00 2,052.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 19.31 18.49 45.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.44 -17.42 103.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 66.13 47.88 40.53 Depreciation 24.17 22.98 21.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 600.26 583.55 418.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 376.60 298.75 138.41 Other Income 12.19 4.74 9.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.79 303.49 148.07 Interest 74.46 89.47 44.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.33 214.02 103.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 314.33 214.02 103.86 Tax 79.51 56.16 27.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.82 157.86 76.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.82 157.86 76.05 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 61.36 41.25 19.87 Diluted EPS 61.36 41.25 19.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 61.36 41.25 19.87 Diluted EPS 61.36 41.25 19.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited