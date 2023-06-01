Ankit Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore in March 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 238.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 down 645.91% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 down 248.5% from Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 3.89 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.