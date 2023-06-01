English
    Ankit Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore in March 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 238.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 down 645.91% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 down 248.5% from Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022.

    Ankit Metal shares closed at 3.89 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.

    Ankit Metal and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.32197.17238.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.32197.17238.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.79138.28125.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.7629.4033.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.1115.1910.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.183.373.01
    Depreciation8.209.449.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.0944.6351.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.58-43.154.89
    Other Income0.030.020.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.55-43.135.62
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.56-43.155.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.56-43.155.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.56-43.155.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.56-43.155.60
    Equity Share Capital141.11141.11141.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-3.060.40
    Diluted EPS-2.17-3.060.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-3.060.40
    Diluted EPS-2.17-3.060.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am