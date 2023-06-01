Ankit Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.32 crore in March 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 238.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 down 645.91% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 down 248.5% from Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022.
Ankit Metal shares closed at 3.89 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.50% returns over the last 6 months and -42.46% over the last 12 months.
|Ankit Metal and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.32
|197.17
|238.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.32
|197.17
|238.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|186.79
|138.28
|125.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.76
|29.40
|33.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.11
|15.19
|10.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.18
|3.37
|3.01
|Depreciation
|8.20
|9.44
|9.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.09
|44.63
|51.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.58
|-43.15
|4.89
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.55
|-43.13
|5.62
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.56
|-43.15
|5.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.56
|-43.15
|5.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.56
|-43.15
|5.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.56
|-43.15
|5.60
|Equity Share Capital
|141.11
|141.11
|141.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-3.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-3.06
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-3.06
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-3.06
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited