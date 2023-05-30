ANDHRSUGAR Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.00 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.1% from Rs. 567.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.30 crore in March 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 79.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.98 crore in March 2023 down 44.85% from Rs. 112.39 crore in March 2022.

ANDHRSUGAR EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 116.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.