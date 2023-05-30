English
    ANDHRSUGAR Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.00 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Andhra Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 539.00 crore in March 2023 down 5.1% from Rs. 567.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.30 crore in March 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 79.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.98 crore in March 2023 down 44.85% from Rs. 112.39 crore in March 2022.

    ANDHRSUGAR EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

    ANDHRSUGAR shares closed at 116.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.52% over the last 12 months.

    The Andhra Sugar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations539.00559.10567.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations539.00559.10567.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.22282.86314.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.701.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.150.47-45.65
    Power & Fuel118.08111.1495.01
    Employees Cost41.8544.5748.68
    Depreciation17.1116.9916.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.7452.9965.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1449.3771.80
    Other Income8.726.9623.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8756.3395.50
    Interest0.650.642.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.2255.6992.95
    Exceptional Items-2.38-2.21--
    P/L Before Tax41.8453.4892.95
    Tax10.1613.4220.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6840.0672.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6840.0672.31
    Minority Interest-1.44-1.03-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.060.337.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.3039.3679.56
    Equity Share Capital27.1127.1127.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.905.87
    Diluted EPS2.382.905.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.905.87
    Diluted EPS2.382.905.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
