Andhra Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 99.94% from Rs. 34.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.74 crore in December 2020 down 4.83% from Rs. 48.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2020 up 2.96% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2019.

Andhra Cement shares closed at 5.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 167.44% over the last 12 months.