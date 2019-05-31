Amtek Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 273.68 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amtek Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.68 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 340.20 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.48 crore in March 2019 up 79.58% from Rs. 555.78 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in March 2019 up 106.89% from Rs. 310.94 crore in March 2018.
Amtek Auto shares closed at 2.75 on April 01, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Amtek Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.68
|261.55
|340.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.68
|261.55
|340.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.01
|123.87
|138.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64.10
|70.59
|73.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.04
|-9.16
|26.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.81
|23.31
|23.12
|Depreciation
|81.82
|84.01
|232.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.45
|53.86
|418.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.55
|-84.93
|-570.91
|Other Income
|2.16
|1.94
|27.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.39
|-82.99
|-543.08
|Interest
|2.65
|2.71
|-6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.04
|-85.70
|-536.15
|Exceptional Items
|-50.44
|--
|-18.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-113.48
|-85.70
|-554.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-113.48
|-85.70
|-555.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-113.48
|-85.70
|-555.78
|Equity Share Capital
|49.65
|49.65
|49.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.57
|-3.45
|-22.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.57
|-3.45
|-22.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.57
|-3.45
|-22.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.57
|-3.45
|-22.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited