Amtek Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 273.68 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.68 crore in March 2019 down 19.55% from Rs. 340.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.48 crore in March 2019 up 79.58% from Rs. 555.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.43 crore in March 2019 up 106.89% from Rs. 310.94 crore in March 2018.

Amtek Auto shares closed at 2.75 on April 01, 2019 (NSE)