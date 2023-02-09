Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 252.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2022 down 48.27% from Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021.

Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 90.57 in December 2021.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,481.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.03% returns over the last 6 months and -42.83% over the last 12 months.