English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 252.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2022 down 48.27% from Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021.

    Ambika Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.44219.09252.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.44219.09252.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.30167.99137.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.32-37.52-5.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6712.5811.93
    Depreciation7.447.467.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4732.8631.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8835.7268.87
    Other Income3.663.091.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5438.8170.53
    Interest2.000.760.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.5438.0570.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.5438.0570.21
    Tax9.729.9718.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8228.0851.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8228.0851.85
    Equity Share Capital5.725.735.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Diluted EPS46.8549.0590.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Diluted EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited