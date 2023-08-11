Alstone Text Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 385.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in June 2023 up 385.1% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 26.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 27.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Alstone Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Alstone Text shares closed at 0.59 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.86% returns over the last 6 months