    Alkyl Amines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 411.67 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 411.67 crore in March 2023 down 3.28% from Rs. 425.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.77 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2022.

    Alkyl Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 9.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.09 in March 2022.

    Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,555.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.92% returns over the last 6 months and -15.13% over the last 12 months.

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations411.67388.52425.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations411.67388.52425.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.26206.58253.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.54-8.29-15.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0123.6020.20
    Depreciation11.5910.6511.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.0196.9294.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.3459.0661.96
    Other Income2.844.353.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.1863.4165.38
    Interest1.080.770.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.1062.6464.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.1062.6464.63
    Tax18.4616.9418.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.6445.7046.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.6445.7046.42
    Equity Share Capital10.2210.2210.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.528.949.09
    Diluted EPS9.518.939.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.528.949.09
    Diluted EPS9.518.939.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

