    Alembic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore, up 58.78% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 58.78% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 164.76% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

    Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

    Alembic shares closed at 60.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5436.3918.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5436.3918.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.372.362.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-1.09-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.896.344.96
    Depreciation1.601.581.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5218.328.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.258.882.21
    Other Income2.3759.061.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6167.944.11
    Interest0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5867.904.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.5867.904.07
    Tax0.137.000.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4560.903.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4560.903.95
    Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.412.370.15
    Diluted EPS0.412.370.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.412.370.15
    Diluted EPS0.412.370.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alembic #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am