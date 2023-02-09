English
    Alembic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore, up 58.78% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 58.78% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 164.76% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

    Alembic
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5436.3918.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5436.3918.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.372.362.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-1.09-0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.896.344.96
    Depreciation1.601.581.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5218.328.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.258.882.21
    Other Income2.3759.061.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6167.944.11
    Interest0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5867.904.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.5867.904.07
    Tax0.137.000.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4560.903.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4560.903.95
    Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.412.370.15
    Diluted EPS0.412.370.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.412.370.15
    Diluted EPS0.412.370.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited