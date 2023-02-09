Alembic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore, up 58.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 58.78% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 164.76% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Alembic shares closed at 66.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -30.94% over the last 12 months.