Alembic Pharma Q3 PAT seen up 7.7% YoY to Rs. 140.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Alembic Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 140.6 crore up 7.7% year-on-year (down 29.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1019.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 203.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.