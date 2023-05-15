Alembic Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.12 crore, up 103.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.12 crore in March 2023 up 103.56% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.25 crore in March 2023 up 5199.29% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2023 up 111.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Alembic shares closed at 64.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.34% over the last 12 months.