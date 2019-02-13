Alchemist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2018 down 12.58% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2018 up 76.52% from Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2018 up 92.03% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2017.

Alchemist shares closed at 1.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.64% returns over the last 6 months and -85.77% over the last 12 months.