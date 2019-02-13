Alchemist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 12.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alchemist are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2018 down 12.58% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2018 up 76.52% from Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2018 up 92.03% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2017.
Alchemist shares closed at 1.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.64% returns over the last 6 months and -85.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alchemist
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.37
|5.99
|7.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.37
|5.99
|7.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.81
|1.65
|1.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.23
|2.28
|3.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.09
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.79
|1.94
|2.52
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.76
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|66.85
|9.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-68.58
|-11.65
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|-68.57
|-11.63
|Interest
|0.23
|0.50
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-69.07
|-11.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.73
|-69.07
|-11.99
|Tax
|0.28
|0.71
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|-69.78
|-12.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|-69.78
|-12.82
|Equity Share Capital
|13.56
|13.56
|13.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-51.46
|-9.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-51.46
|-9.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-51.46
|-9.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-51.46
|-9.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited