AksharChem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore, up 76.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.86 crore in June 2021 up 76.81% from Rs. 54.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 113.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2021 up 105.7% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2020.

AksharChem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2020.

AksharChem shares closed at 455.60 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.45% returns over the last 6 months and 89.87% over the last 12 months.