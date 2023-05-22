Aksh Optifibre Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 88.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2023 down 901.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2022.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.17 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.