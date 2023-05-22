English
    Aksh Optifibre Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 88.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2023 down 901.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.17 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.

    Aksh Optifibre
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.5768.3288.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.5768.3288.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.6828.3045.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.634.473.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.302.20-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.275.775.75
    Depreciation6.216.305.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.7615.2119.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.326.069.15
    Other Income0.601.120.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.927.189.53
    Interest4.443.305.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.483.893.85
    Exceptional Items-13.61-0.620.02
    P/L Before Tax-11.133.273.87
    Tax2.312.082.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.441.191.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.441.191.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.441.191.68
    Equity Share Capital81.3581.3581.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.070.10
    Diluted EPS-0.830.070.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.070.10
    Diluted EPS-0.830.070.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

