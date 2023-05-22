Aksh Optifibre Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.57 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 88.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2023 down 901.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2022.
Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.17 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.
|Aksh Optifibre
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.57
|68.32
|88.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.57
|68.32
|88.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.68
|28.30
|45.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.63
|4.47
|3.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|2.20
|-0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.27
|5.77
|5.75
|Depreciation
|6.21
|6.30
|5.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.76
|15.21
|19.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.32
|6.06
|9.15
|Other Income
|0.60
|1.12
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.92
|7.18
|9.53
|Interest
|4.44
|3.30
|5.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.48
|3.89
|3.85
|Exceptional Items
|-13.61
|-0.62
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.13
|3.27
|3.87
|Tax
|2.31
|2.08
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.44
|1.19
|1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.44
|1.19
|1.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.44
|1.19
|1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|81.35
|81.35
|81.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.07
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.07
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited