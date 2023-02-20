Akar Auto Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.40 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akar Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 94.40 crore in December 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 65.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.
Akar Auto Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2021.
|Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 67.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 13.54% over the last 12 months.
|Akar Auto Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.40
|88.42
|65.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.40
|88.42
|65.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.19
|59.74
|44.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.00
|-0.29
|-3.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.01
|9.18
|8.06
|Depreciation
|1.01
|1.00
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.35
|14.78
|12.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.84
|4.00
|3.67
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.89
|4.04
|3.80
|Interest
|2.64
|2.21
|2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.26
|1.83
|1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.26
|1.83
|1.70
|Tax
|0.65
|0.57
|-0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.60
|1.26
|2.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.60
|1.26
|2.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.39
|5.39
|5.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|1.17
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited