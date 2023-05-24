Airo Lam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.98 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.98 crore in March 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 48.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 up 30.84% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Airo Lam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2022.

Airo Lam shares closed at 77.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.