    Airo Lam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.98 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Airo Lam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.98 crore in March 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 48.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 up 30.84% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

    Airo Lam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2022.

    Airo Lam shares closed at 77.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.

    Airo Lam
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.2147.6648.93
    Other Operating Income-0.230.29--
    Total Income From Operations51.9847.9548.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3030.9831.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.002.18-1.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.823.062.62
    Depreciation0.840.840.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.547.598.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.483.303.71
    Other Income-----0.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.483.303.54
    Interest1.411.041.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.072.262.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.072.262.39
    Tax0.610.570.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.451.691.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.451.691.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.451.691.88
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----41.24
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.121.25
    Diluted EPS1.641.121.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.121.25
    Diluted EPS1.641.121.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 12:44 pm