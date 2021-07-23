Agro Tech Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.22 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.22 crore in June 2021 up 1.47% from Rs. 203.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2021 down 38.77% from Rs. 12.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2021 down 24.66% from Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2020.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in June 2020.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 1,046.25 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.25% returns over the last 6 months and 95.36% over the last 12 months.