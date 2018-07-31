Agri-Tech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.15 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.03 0.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.03 0.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.06 0.05 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.02 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.04 0.05 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.10 0.06 0.28 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 -- -- P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.20 -0.30 Other Income 0.10 0.08 16.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.12 16.18 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.12 16.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.12 16.18 Tax 0.14 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 -0.12 16.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 -0.12 16.18 Equity Share Capital 5.94 5.94 5.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 102.36 102.56 58.13 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.35 -0.30 27.23 Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.30 27.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.35 -0.30 27.23 Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.30 27.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited