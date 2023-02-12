Advanced Enzyme Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.11 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 142.11 138.69 133.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 142.11 138.69 133.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 32.44 35.44 36.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 -- 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.04 -1.86 -5.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.03 27.70 25.40 Depreciation 9.13 8.81 8.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.91 37.74 28.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.56 30.87 40.23 Other Income 8.52 3.87 1.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.08 34.74 41.44 Interest 0.62 0.60 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.45 34.14 41.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.45 34.14 41.12 Tax 12.54 7.88 12.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.91 26.26 28.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.91 26.26 28.56 Minority Interest 1.53 -0.05 -1.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.44 26.21 27.48 Equity Share Capital 22.36 22.36 22.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.63 2.34 2.46 Diluted EPS 2.63 2.34 2.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.63 2.34 2.46 Diluted EPS 2.63 2.34 2.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited