Ador Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 33.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 932.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 289.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.75
|1.34
|2.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.75
|1.34
|2.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.29
|1.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.36
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.31
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.71
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.71
|0.22
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.73
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.73
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-0.73
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-0.73
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-1.56
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-1.56
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-1.56
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-1.56
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited