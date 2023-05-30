Ador Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 33.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 932.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 289.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.