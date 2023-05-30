English
    Ador Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 33.07% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 932.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 289.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Ador Multi shares closed at 52.08 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Multiproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.751.342.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.751.342.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.551.291.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.360.41
    Depreciation0.080.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.310.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.710.08
    Other Income0.010.010.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.710.22
    Interest0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.730.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.66-0.730.20
    Tax----0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-0.730.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-0.730.08
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.40-1.560.17
    Diluted EPS-1.40-1.560.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.40-1.560.17
    Diluted EPS-1.40-1.560.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm