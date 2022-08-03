Accelya Kale Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore, up 23.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore in June 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 73.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022 up 53.88% from Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.95 crore in June 2022 up 35.96% from Rs. 33.06 crore in June 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 18.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in June 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 979.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.