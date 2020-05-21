Accelya Kale Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.81 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.81 crore in March 2020 up 7.14% from Rs. 106.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020 down 10.57% from Rs. 26.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2020 down 5.55% from Rs. 44.84 crore in March 2019.

Accelya Kale EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.74 in March 2019.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 910.70 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.