Accelya Kale Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore, up 36.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore in June 2021 up 36.43% from Rs. 62.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.36 crore in June 2021 up 416.12% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2021 up 132.99% from Rs. 14.76 crore in June 2020.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 12.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2020.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,395.20 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.56% returns over the last 6 months and 42.39% over the last 12 months.